6 states to vote in primary contests Tuesday

More
All eyes are on "mini Tuesday" to see if Joe Biden can cement his lead or Bernie Sanders can regain his momentum.
3:08 | 03/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 states to vote in primary contests Tuesday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:08","description":"All eyes are on \"mini Tuesday\" to see if Joe Biden can cement his lead or Bernie Sanders can regain his momentum.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69519392","title":"6 states to vote in primary contests Tuesday","url":"/Politics/video/states-vote-primary-contests-tuesday-69519392"}