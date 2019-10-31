Transcript for Steve Bullock on 2020 and Trump

I'm joined now by a 20/20 democratic presidential contender governor Steve Bullock of Montana governor it's great to have you back with this in the brief here and you've undergone quite the evolution on impeachment you were cautious at the beginning then support of the inquiry now you say president from. I should be removed from office or tell us why do you think it it shouldn't and can't wait for voters to decide in twenty point why is it so urgent. Citizens should be removed from seeing this perceived or trigger. Or shooters I was reluctant to give you impeach and it struck army. Drew well the rush Mueller war. Sixty Jeff Halston I should talk. Whose rural. We're talking about century and worse there. About a series each win. Say what you did you or any. Cross the line where. All race based Aurora public this recasting pour in eggs are important to recognize. This could be great. Country we got somebody has to be able. Or. A little bit about each point one erased now the front runner in your race one of the front runners for vice president Joseph Biden obviously at the center of this controversy that the president. Finds himself in do you think Joseph Biden is to T to be candidate. Given his role his involvement with his son all these accusations in conspiracy theories as unfounded as they may be. To be an effective nominee for your party. Ultimately that's voter's decide you know that it's. Probably. The best judgment eighty can't remember. Making money you know they're beating the time she I'll holder's. Role. Let's actually beyond last year. This examine the discussion. Drop his crew trying to and I think you this trying to say that there were some air when there's no doubt. Administration that are. Being inundated voters ago this who's the best be true excellence to get. You are zeroing in on Iowa we're just stuck under a hundred days away. From the first ballots had been cast their how well do you need to do in that state game will use stay in the race until Iowa had made the caucuses actually occur. What he now it's not just be eager I was a bit in the early states and what actually narrows the field down and makes our national duress the country's. You know. I do you have to do not expect to do it on the top. Rear floor along the way I don't think that's any secret just everybody has to do so they're going to be. So pleased. The attorney general Tom Miller's endorsement while we build on the ground game with 95 days left floor and talking islands now we can actually beat drop in when reckless we lost. And I know we'll be seeing out there in in the coming weeks they do have to ask you governor surprising endorsement you got today or appeared to get rather on Twitter let's take a look at this. From the former White House communications director take a look it's. Dave Davis got booked by the Roche. We support you Stevie and he got a tough race ahead again we have done this before you know had to win. Just keep putting one booed in front of the other end march ahead I'm behind a 100% CU at the finish line. Who turns out Anthony it's very much he didn't know. He was making that statement for you he did accept some cash to do it and your campaign was trying to make a point here tell us about. Yeah spooky was. Once and pepper tree. Look. This is here Sturm and she's been due to explore. And Jewish. He didn't know who he's paying to have him make that statement. It's different then all our. On loads in our elections. Billion asphalt the elections. Or the law really yes. Instructor includes new assistance and career really think its shelves with mostly regional in their Ana. Talent. And real quickly before I let you go on this Halloween governor wanted to get your take we're gonna talk next about Twitter. In our politics and as you know that company announced this week they're gonna ban all political lads from their platform Jack Dorsey. Making the decision to stop advertising because they think that and that messaging should be earned not bought. What do you make of that. Twitter on any you can look at and so when he did it from the perspective growth. Basically. His face allowing anything to be close no matter. Powell is salacious or well I this week we think your console. To present in. Six C eighty dollars online on Twitter she's the one dollar donors who accepts it up. And I'm route where her earned we shouldn't be huge rush hour. Governor turned to see governor Steve Bullock of Montana presidential candidate happy Halloween to you sir and hope to see against him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.