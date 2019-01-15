Steve King re-reads controversial comments on House floor

"I want to read it to you the way I believe I said it," Rep. King said.
1:08 | 01/15/19

Transcript for Steve King re-reads controversial comments on House floor
I understand how you interpreted my words when you read them this way. There is no tape. For this interview that I did it was 56 minutes long. There are some notes on the other end but there is no tape there's no way to go back and listen but I can tell you this. That ideology. Never shows up in my head. I don't know how it could possibly come out of my mouth. So I'm gonna tell you that the words are likely what I said. I don't want to read it to you the way I believe I said. And that's this. White nationalist white supremacists. Western civilization. How did that language become offensive. Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and civilization. That's the end of the quote. Just to watch western civilization become a derogatory term in political discourse today. That's what I believe happened. And it's thirteen words ironically. That's caused this fire strong. And again I regret that we are in this place.

