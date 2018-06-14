Transcript for Steve Scalise to start at second base 1 year after shooting

The fact that a get to start at second is really special to be able walked back out on this field again a year later is an incredible field Torre doing. Feel really good you know the long road to recovery to get to this point oh more ago but I mean to think that after nine surgeries and everything that I get to be back out here were my colleagues it's since god bless America. The camaraderie we're seeing a lot of back and forth a lot of hugging him on the backs him you know for all of us it's a special time a mean clearly. And I almost lost my life and you know who God's grace and and marvels of medicine on the air but. My my colleagues on the baseball field that they were also shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.