Former Stormy Daniels atty said he gave federal prosecutors +1,500 documents

More
On "The Investigation" podcast, attorney Keith Davidson said, "that payment to Stormy Daniels was the spark that lit the fire, which is now out of control... it's a wildfire of historic proportions."
20:10 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Stormy Daniels atty said he gave federal prosecutors +1,500 documents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61637895,"title":"Former Stormy Daniels atty said he gave federal prosecutors +1,500 documents","duration":"20:10","description":"On \"The Investigation\" podcast, attorney Keith Davidson said, \"that payment to Stormy Daniels was the spark that lit the fire, which is now out of control... it's a wildfire of historic proportions.\"","url":"/Politics/video/stormy-daniels-atty-gave-federal-prosecutors-1500-documents-61637895","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.