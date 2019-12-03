-
Now Playing: Top Democrat fires back at DOJ officials over statements on Mueller report
-
Now Playing: Former Stormy Daniels atty said he gave federal prosecutors +1,500 documents
-
Now Playing: Trump insider says GOP leaders 'need high-quality help' since Dems took the House
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi said impeaching Donald Trump's 'not worth it'
-
Now Playing: White House refuses to say if Trump believes Dems hate Jewish people
-
Now Playing: 106-Year-Old Woman's Wish Granted When She Gets to Meet the Obamas
-
Now Playing: Pelosi says Trump impeachment 'just not worth it'
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment: 'He's just not worth it'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Nancy Pelosi: 'I'm not for impeachment' of President Trump
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs reporters
-
Now Playing: WH press secretary holds first briefing in 42 days
-
Now Playing: White House budget increases spending on HIV research
-
Now Playing: WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews
-
Now Playing: Fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory returns
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her case against "moderate" Republicans
-
Now Playing: Policy versus personality in 2020 election
-
Now Playing: White House sets stage for another shutdown
-
Now Playing: DNC announces Milwaukee for convention
-
Now Playing: New showdown brewing over border wall
-
Now Playing: Trump to ask for more than $8 billion for border wall