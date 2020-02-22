Stunning development in heated Democratic primary

More
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses a U.S. Intelligence official’s concern about Russians using Bernie Sanders to help the President get reelected.
1:26 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning development in heated Democratic primary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses a U.S. Intelligence official’s concern about Russians using Bernie Sanders to help the President get reelected.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69137472","title":"Stunning development in heated Democratic primary","url":"/Politics/video/stunning-development-heated-democratic-primary-69137472"}