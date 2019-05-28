Transcript for Supreme Court abortion rights rulings, transgender bathroom policies in the spotlight

But we do begin today up and the Supreme Court with a landmark. I decision really on. On abortion rights in this country emits this heated debate that's underway right now the Supreme Court in a split decision. I decided that Indiana in between sixteen walk cannot band selective abortions. They didn't win on the merits they said there's not enough case why they are yet they let a lower court ruling stand on that front. But they did say that Indiana could move forward with restrictions on how fetal remains are handled after an abortion is performed seen this remains. Must be buried incriminated we have team coverage today on this front Melissa Murray is an NYU constitutional law professor she joins us now also Jennifer de Havilland. A with the ACLU is here we also have a mirror Hazen bush she's a LG BT lawyer who has studied bathroom. Bills across the country there was some action today and transgender rights but I wanted to write. The Melissa Marie to start unless a great to see you you have paid very close attention to these reproductive cases before the court. A help us understand the significance of what they did today. This is clearly an avoidance issue for the court there's been a lot of interest in what require loyalty or an abortion because there have been so many recent laws that have been more and more extreme. In their regulation in proportion to the very closely watch and highly anticipated hate and want the court did here was refused to hear an appeal of part of a La. I'm letting the federal circuit's decision on the Los the end on one part. But actually reversing another part of that seventh circuit decision on the part that they reversed. With a heart dealing with the disposal appeal remains of the Indiana are required abortion clinics. To dispose of the army in the same way that you would disposed human remains. Eddie cannot part of this animated right interest and a culture of life. So hard that I think is quite clearly engineered to me that prospect of disposal. Call center that the abortion clinics will have to incorporate into the cost of providing abortion care. So again this is imaginary guy has an interest in preserving and promoting like what are that would making abortion more expensive and therefore. Less accessible to women. Will either take on the cost themselves or the clinic itself won't be aired across and perhaps being unable to continue providing care so. It ain't in reversing a holding back part of a law. According sort of continued its very piecemeal effort to chip away. At abortion rights and to meet again it easier for the states to make abortion an acceptable without actually overruling roe vs way. And we should say that part of the opinion today with 72 justices Sotomayor and Ruth Gator Bader Ginsburg. Would have left a lower court a decision blocking the fetal remains cost to stand at Chenevert dabbling you've taken a close look at. How prohibitive this could beat picking up where Melissa left off. Are you see a chilling effect in this part of the law that's gonna go into effect today. Yes we're certainly disappointed the court let another abortion restrictions. And laws like Indy and has our heart and nationwide strategy T statement tides abortion anti Christian portion outreach. Indiana operatives Qiyue at the more than 400. Restrictions. On abortion that state passed since the 2010 elections. And it's you know thousands president trump let justice cabin on the Supreme Court sixty. Pat hands on abortion and on and just to date we are. Years and years trying to. Missouri may actually shut down. Abortion clinic stay. So a lot. The state restrictions are headed forward unless a Murray was interesting today. Again just to highlight the other part of this complicated case the justices are allowed to stand a lower court ruling that does block. Indiana's ban on selective abortions or abortions in the basis of sex. Our race disability they would adapt part remains invalid but it was interest in that justice Clarence Thomas. I did lay out any lengthy concurring opinion what appeared to me to be some sort of a road map a signal to conservatives. Abortion opponents and how they might bring this before the court again. There's certainly a laying of red crown by justice product sales. This is not a laugh at the August issue the court has only and it's just sidestepped the broader question of whether Roe vs. Wade will continue to be illegitimate president. Again I think sport that you don't actually have to overrule Roe vs. Wade to make abortion right completely unacceptable to American women. All you have to do is make the right harder to exercise and it more and acceptable. And that's what the court has basically. By upholding the fetal remains component the slot they made it more costly and they've made it so that clinics will either have to pass these costs alarmed and our patients or door themselves making it harder for clinics to stay in business. So with this action today in the Supreme Court and not hearing oral arguments in this case been issuing an opinion may keep. Abortion off the docket for the next term for now. They also kept off the docket an issue of transgender rights in this country case of high school students out of Pennsylvania that we're challenging. The border town a school board's decision to allow. A transgender students use the bathrooms and locker room facilities of their their gender identity an interest in case has been closely watch their in a wind today. A near his in bush for a transgender students in this country break that down for us. I also. The court has previously ruled on issues and into bathrooms and a right contacts with Hamas the suspect Hugh restaurants and school environments. And that's a little late inning because it happened in the transgender students fighting for the right he used the restroom that was. And informants or their gender identity this was under students or not transgender students. Specifically asking the court to prevent transgender students for you from using those restrooms. They are trying to claim that it was a violation of their price topped he used restrooms to gather with trans ams. And the court to answer Thomas essentially left on the case the ruling from the third circuit that's. Transmissions have to be able to use the restrooms and in accordance with their gender identity leopards with the school's policy. And that's this gender students are not having their press regrets I have in those roles. He and the third circuit said in a 30 decision are couple months ago that there was really. No difference for students are transgender students could use those factors were Melissa Marie transgender. Issues. Front center also before before this court we also or are waiting. A decision on that transgender band in the military. Yeah that these are very probably in deeply contested issues and it again. At skittish court that may not be willing to take on these questions write out. When they're trying to recover from what what the very bruising confirmation battle where the court's charge your jet in its legitimacy and standing among the public. And in Jennifer before a wrap up the our block here today and give us. The ACLU's view on the lay of the land your organization is party to a number of these abortion cases. Around the country challenging state laws what's next in front of the court do you think on abortion. Yeah the Supreme Court already has three other he says just waiting to see what the court won't want to pick them up or whether adds professor Murray says they'll want to continue she sidestepped them and there are dozens more are working her way through the court. On the professor Murray exactly right that we don't have to wheat. For the Supreme Court to issue or real blockbuster decision our purses weigh what we know is that either outright bans or bike clinic shut down mosque or simply by piling restriction on top of restriction on top restriction. States can make abortion as good as it legal term many many people in this country without having happened headlines roe is overturned. All right some of them are all going to be watching very closely as we head into the new Supreme Court term Jennifer gavel at the ACL you think you so much Melissa Marie. A great to see you as always from NYU law school angry today is C near Hazen bush as well LG BT lawyer thank you all very much for the conversation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.