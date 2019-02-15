Transcript for Supreme Court agrees to hear 2020 census citizenship question case

Tonight the Supreme Court has agreed to Fastrack its review of the government's plan. To include a citizenship question on the 20/20 census trump administration one of the question a lower court ruled that adding the question was arbitrary and capricious. Opponents have argued it would undermine the census is accuracy because immigrants including legal ones. Would refuse to fill out the forms affecting future funding and representation in congress.

