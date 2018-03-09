Transcript for Supreme Court battle heats up

Confirmation hearings are set to get underway tomorrow for Supreme Court nominee Brad kava not despite a call by some Democrats for a delay. They're outraged that front administration is withholding 100000 documents on Kavanagh citing. Constitutional privilege. ABC similar row has the latest from Washington DC where it'll be a busy week ahead good morning. Good morning handed senate Democrats first trying to protest this nomination at Cabot on and then they'll ladies hearings. But he's confirmation could come well before the November mid terms. Judge Brett Cavanaugh will go before this Senate Judiciary Committee starting on Tuesday Israel wide range of questions about abortion executive power. Senator Amy Klobuchar at hearing on NBC's Meet the Press tackling demands from senate Democrats for more information and documents from Cabot Oz time in the bush White House. We are not able to see a 100000 documents that the archive as has just. With because then administration has said we can't see them. But Republicans dismissing those concerns Democrats have more enough information to understand this is a highly qualified jurist. Others in the senate minority also suggesting the president chose cabin on because of his views on executive power controls but one person. That is written. That he should have immunity from any investigation. And from up from any kind of prosecution might result. Democrats are expected to press the nominee to recuse himself from any cases that involved investigations. Against presidents round but should be recused himself. Analysts and tow it depends on the case cases involving a pregnant Trout and and and I. I'm sure judge judge judge Cavanaugh will follow the of the guidelines in recusing himself in cases where he should. Now dead Kavanagh has died intense mock hearings to prepare for this week. And sources tell ABC news he is not expected to offer any sort of command it to recuse himself from cases in bombing investigations of the president. Kent is injured ankle that's just treat some heated moments no doubt fountains some senators there annaly around thank you.

