Supreme Court considers threat of electoral 'chaos'

More
Justices debated whether Electoral College delegates can go rogue.
2:50 | 05/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court considers threat of electoral 'chaos'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:50","description":"Justices debated whether Electoral College delegates can go rogue.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70671450","title":"Supreme Court considers threat of electoral 'chaos'","url":"/Politics/video/supreme-court-considers-threat-electoral-chaos-70671450"}