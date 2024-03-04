Supreme Court decides in favor of keeping Trump on primary ballot

The Supreme Court ruling marks the court's first involvement in a presidential election in two decades. Colorado GOP chairman Dave Williams joins The Big Story to discuss the ruling.

March 4, 2024

