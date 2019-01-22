Transcript for Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump military transgender ban during appeals

Washington a big blow to the LG BT community year's three Supreme Court is allowing president trumps transgender military band to go into effect. The High Court did not rule on the merits of the case but will allow the bad to go forward while the case plays out in lower reports. The ban was first announced by the president in 2017. It blocks people diagnosed with gender just for area from serving with some limited exceptions. Meanwhile the Supreme Court will hear a New York based case on gun rights the justices agreed to consider a petition. Back by gun owners groups asking them to strike down New York city's strict rules for carrying guns outside the home. The rules do not allow gun owners to transport firearms outside city limits even to practice ranges or second Holmes lower courts have upheld the city's regulations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.