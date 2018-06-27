Transcript for Supreme Court says forcing public employees to pay union fees violates free speech

The Supreme Court handed down the last major opinion of the term today indicates Janet's first as half. To the chill was brought by mark Kenneth an Illinois State government worker who objected to being need to pay union dues. Arguing that he would be his first amendment rights were being violated when he was forced to subsidize. Union speech. They think is a long time coming the Supreme Court considered a similar case about two years ago. Tied 44 when justice Antonin Scalia died the case came back before the court today. And the petitioner won the Supreme Court and a 54 decision written by justice Samuel Alito. Found that requiring state workers to pay agency fees to their unions are violated the First Amendment. Just Bellini Kagan writing for herself and the three other more liberal justices. Wrote the scathing dissent essentially accusing the majority of taking sides in an active policy debates. And essentially weaponized in the First Amendment. In I essentially an anti union way that's when reverberate. In states across the country that have similar arrangements in place.

