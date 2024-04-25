Supreme Court hears arguments on presidential immunity

ABC News correspondents John Karl and Pierre Thomas and contributors Mark Updegrove and Asha Rangappa break down the arguments for Donald Trump's Supreme Court immunity hearing.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live