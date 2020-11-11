Transcript for Supreme Court hears latest legal challenge to Affordable Care Act

We're joined now by ABC's Devin Dwyer who covers the Supreme Court Russell Devin we heard from that family in your report for us yes reach such a difficult time from them and sell many scores haven't you heard of the more than two hours of arguments civic so what's the bottom line here Tim knows Stanley is we're depending on this law. Breathed a sigh of released tonight. We can never predict for certain Lindsay based on the oral argument just how the court is going to go but it sure does look like the Affordable Care Act. Is here to stay and that is an issue huge relief for those families we're talking about people reliant on a preexisting conditions insurance subsidies in the light. Even if the court concludes that the individual insurance mandate is unconstitutional we saw five boosted including chief Justice Roberts. Anne Kavanagh likely votes. To keep the rest of the law in place and that's good news for supporters of Obama care and what role will the new justice in claimed Barrett slayings in all this her views on obamacare after all we're front and center in her confirmation last. He can't be sure were remember president trump appointed which. Amy corridor to the Supreme Court with the express goal of Chile in the law she was far and senator today she had been of course. Skeptical of the Affordable Care Act and she was in academia and the individual mandate that skepticism. How was on full display today she suggested that the mandate is still unconstitutional she also cast doubt. I'm whether can be severed from the loss so shall be closely watched in all of this Lindsay but it is very clear that her vote will not be a decisive one. Is there any incoming president elect fighting of the new congress can do to protect and improve the AC day. Yeah you know. Even before the court hands down its decision. The new congress president elect Biden could come together and try to neutralize this case they could. I'm try to take the individual mandate officially off the books like also try to put a tax. Panel Lee that. Into the law which would community gave all of these arguments. Because this town is so divided that's a little bit unlikely but we have seen our president elect Biden make a centerpiece of his campaign improving obamacare he wants yet to bolster those subsidies for middle class families also talked about a public public option to compete with that with private plans all of those things bill Lindsay at least the results that we've seen so far from my last Tuesday suggests. Republicans will need to get on board so it's going to be a bit of a debate on health care once Biden takes office and wouldn't really expect the court to hand down its decision. While the justices are gonna officially vote on this case. On Friday and that children write their opinions and we do expect those it to come down that sometime early next year certainly before the end of June 20 tree mormons. Devin Dwyer thanks so much thinks of the.

