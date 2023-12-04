Supreme Court hears Purdue Pharma case

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer has the details of the Purdue Pharma case that the Supreme Court is hearing and what it could mean for the company’s settlement and bankruptcy.

December 4, 2023

