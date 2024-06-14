Supreme Court invalidates Trump-era ban on bump stocks

The Supreme Court on Friday invalidated a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, ruling the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority.

June 14, 2024

