Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital after cancer surgery

More
At 85, Ginsburg is the eldest sitting justice on the Supreme Court.
0:24 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital after cancer surgery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60021781,"title":"Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital after cancer surgery","duration":"0:24","description":"At 85, Ginsburg is the eldest sitting justice on the Supreme Court.","url":"/Politics/video/supreme-court-justice-ginsburg-discharged-hospital-cancer-surgery-60021781","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.