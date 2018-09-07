Transcript for At the Supreme Court moments after Trump chose Kavanaugh

Let's go now to the court where our political director Rick Klein is outside watching those crowds Rick. What was the reaction on the scene there as the president revealed this pick which he kept under wraps until just minutes ago. DeVon the fest anything is no one was watching it live I didn't see anyone here even break Astride the chance was started long before the pick was made they continued long afterwards start to get out of people check their phones. Opened wild scene here on the on the front. Steps of the Supreme Court there are tourists. Up there on the steps. We're just watching this is a beautiful like here in Washington there hanging out outside in shorts and T shirts a lot of addressing questions when the meat and asked me. A legacy the new nominee want down the steps. Not realizing that's going on at the White House. Meanwhile a crowd of 5600 protesters on both sides of the political divide. But mainly on the issue of abortion. We've been starting these chants and I haven't heard anything seemed as a result of the domination of capital both sides were locked in they have their talking points they had their chance ready to go. And Rick as you know so much of this you're witnessing and there is election year politics at play here the mid term just months away. Give us your instant read here on what this sort of a pic is gonna do as these campaigns gear up for November. Well he's got a blue chip strolling out of central casting resonate. And that is going to be the starting point for a lot of discussions that it's going to be hard for anyone to question his qualifications for the bench once you get beyond that we're talking about literally millions. And the pages of documents that he hurdles during times in the Bush Administration as a lawyer involved in almost everything in Washington over the last couple of decades Elian Gonzales. Bush V gore the Starr report reviews and lead author and of course is more than a decade on the federal bench after being nominated by George W. Bush. So he is an establishment establishment that. But there are so many aspects of his record that could bog down the senate added a lot of it is going to be a fight over documents. And then the fight over ideology trying to define exactly where Brett Cavanaugh is on issues. Actually he's got to have a lot less to say about them hot button issues involving gay rights involving abortion rights that some of the other people on the short list you can see the groups unions and both. Are those of those nuggets. In his in his record in his past rulings the trying to find out what they can advance to the nomination hearings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.