Transcript for Supreme Court puts Trump taxes subpoena on hold during appeal

President Tom can keep his tax returns under wraps for now after the Supreme Court at a congressional subpoena. On hold the justices granite the president's request for an emergency stay to keep its financial records confidential while they decide whether to take up the case. The house oversight committee is seeking the records from his accounting firm the president's legal team claims he is immune from investigation while in office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.