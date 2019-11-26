Supreme Court puts Trump taxes subpoena on hold during appeal

House investigators with the Oversight and Government Reform Committee requested Trump's records from the firm, Mazars USA, earlier this year but the company has not yet turned them over.
President Tom can keep his tax returns under wraps for now after the Supreme Court at a congressional subpoena. On hold the justices granite the president's request for an emergency stay to keep its financial records confidential while they decide whether to take up the case. The house oversight committee is seeking the records from his accounting firm the president's legal team claims he is immune from investigation while in office.

