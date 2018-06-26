-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban
-
Now Playing: Partisan divide grows sharper in US, but Bush-Clinton friendship endures
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks late-night comedians during campaign rally
-
Now Playing: Former US presidents get together for a sock-sational photo
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Democratic lawmaker 'extraordinarily low IQ person'
-
Now Playing: Sessions defends administration's border defense tactics
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: WH press secretary takes questions on immigration
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman urges Americans to confront Trump administration officials
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Jimmy Fallon, tells him to 'be a man'
-
Now Playing: This Week Off the Set with Chris Christie, Donna Brazile
-
Now Playing: Immigration may 'stoke up' GOP, but is a 'losing issue' in Nov: Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: President Trump continues to blame Democrats for lack of immigration reform
-
Now Playing: Immigration policy failure a 'political' and 'moral' crisis: Donna Brazile
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration at campaign-style rally
-
Now Playing: Former top Trump aide Tom Bossert on border security, family separation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake: Trump has 'consolidated his hold on the Republican Party'
-
Now Playing: A global crisis: 1 in every 110 people are driven from their homes by violence
-
Now Playing: Dem says Trump's use of 'inhumane' policies to 'gin up' his base 'seems to be working
-
Now Playing: Congressional candidate Katie Arrington injured in car crash
-
Now Playing: Human rights activists announce 24-day hunger strike in Texas