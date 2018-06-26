Transcript for Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we are coming on the air now and breaking news from the Supreme Court the Supreme Court in a close five to four decision has upheld. President trumps controversial travel ban from Muslim majority countries one industry to Terry Moran. At the supreme court of five to four decision Terry they decided this was well within the presence statutory authority. That did precisely George here it is Chief Justice John Roberts writing for this for the conservatives on the court. And Stephen Breyer justice Stephen Breyer writing for the liberal side five to four as you say. And chief Justice Roberts saying that the congress right across the street from here gives the president. Any president's sweeping power to decide who can and who cannot come into the country and so. John Roberts says the chief with the conservative says that what president trump did on this travel ban not the first travel ban. Not the second travel ban but that third travel ban issued last September. It's well within the president's power to any grounds that. In the process that the truck administration finally decided to use a worldwide review of security at. Airports in various countries enter agency review. Andy said that that's OK the other thing that's very important. Is this court finds the president's statements on the campaign trail which many people found bigoted against Muslims. Are not applicable in this case because the statute itself because proclamation itself. Is neutral since they were within the statute they didn't even reach the constitutional questions there. Exactly they decided that the constitution I'd say that establishment clause. Freedom of religion is not at issue because the president does have the power to do you know with his hair from the Supreme Court the Supreme Court has upheld president comes travel ban. We go back to GMA for a new dozing on the West Coast right now many more updates during the day. This has been a special who. For me peace.

