Transcript for Supreme Court starts a new term as Amy Coney Barrett awaits confirmation hearings

While the Supreme Court begins a new term today with just eight justices find the death of Ruth batter Ginsburg the justices. Face a docket of cases would implications for millions of American families as the biggest companies in the country including a challenge to be Affordable Care Act that. Could strip protections for people with preexisting conditions. But the biggest question may be the court's next remember as president comes nominee any coney Barrett awaits her confirmation hearings. ABC's Terry Moran joins me now with more in teary. At least two Republican senators bond that Judiciary Committee have now tested positive for corona virus. How could that affect these confirmation hearings. Believe according to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell it won't affect him at all full steam ahead quote unquote that's what. Mitch McConnell says should happen with these hearings but there's no doubt. That as you point out so far. Two Republicans. On the Senate Judiciary Committee Mike Lee of Utah and Tom tells of North Carolina have tested positive for corona virus. And that it seems this super spreading event. Might well abandon that reception and Rose Garden announcement. For any coney Barrett herself. At the White House that is awkward to say the least but the Republicans even though the senate is out of session for two weeks. To try and get out. Handle on what might be an outbreak in the upper echelons of the Republican Party they will go forward to hearings one week from today that is what McConnell house. Now they may be virtual and that is what McConnell is proposing Democrats of course. Say that that we need to understand they need to understand senate workers everyone who comes in contact with the members of the Judiciary Committee and their staffs. Need to understand what this outbreak is like its new frank there's a few days old and they think that a delay is required. What did McConnell says the real problem is because the Republicans you have the votes to go forward next week the real problem is will too many Republicans get sick. And will that vote have to be delayed when they not be able to vote. Let's talk about what this current core is looking Anderson key cases the court we'll take up this term. Wet and when can we expect those decisions. Well the biggest case right now on the Supreme Court docket has to do with health care everyone's health care right now health care is still under the affordable care racked Obama care with its. Protections. For people with. Preexisting conditions guaranteeing access to health care for every American including those with preexisting conditions a case out of Texas. There before the justices says that it be if it since the congress repealed that individual mandate requiring everybody to get. Health insurance the entire law must now be struck down and with it. Those protections for people with preexisting conditions the ability for. Young people under the age of 26 to remain on their parents. Health insurance and so many things that are quite popular about that law would disappear. And remember I Donald Trump has been promising a healthcare plan for more than a year and there is no sign of that he put out some. The vacuous. Executive orders so there's a lot at stake here in addition to that case however. There are also many other cases including a very important abortion case which is come into the justices. Out of the state of Mississippi even. So many cases and many Americans will be watching Terry Moran in Washington for us thank you Terry.

