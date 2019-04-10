Transcript for Supreme Court takes up abortion case

To the Supreme Court now where the justices began their new term this week with several major cases on the docket. About gay rights. Immigration guns the president very much front and center in all of this the decisions set to impact millions of lives stir up a lot of politics. In this election year as well today. They added to their list of issues they are going to take on a case involving abortion this involves a Louisiana law that would restrict. Access to abortion according to critics requiring doctor's in that state. To have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals are wanna bring back and Melissa Marie who of course does the court very well. And also LE Schilling she's a lawyer with lift Louisiana it's an advocacy group. In that Steve thank you both for being here I want to start with you for people not familiar. With this Louisiana case what's on the line what is the court going to be looking here. Well let me. That this form is slower can go into that back it would really have this devastating impact on abortion access in Louisiana. He would closed most if not all of the clinic. Which just so viewers understand they're only three clinics in movies be an act out this time. Laws like this and other actually that the Steve Kagan has already caused most of the clinics to close. When this exact same law went into effect in Texas. Then he caused about half or half of the clinics they are to close. So see the impact on access would be drastic and dramatic. And particularly and the impact on who you poor and vulnerable women in terms of wait times and drive time stacks us a clinic. And Melissa as Ellie was talking about there this is notable because the law in question is very similar to a Texas law that the court struck down. Back in 2016 what does it tell you that the court didn't just issue a summary reversal here and say this case. I should go away what does that tell you that they took it out. What's not just that it's similar it is virtually identical and even the fifth circuit the court below who decided that he abort one on appeal to the Supreme Court said south. The fact that the court has decided to take this act even though it clearly violates established Supreme Court precedent from just three and a half years ago. Suggest that there are at least four justices on the court who are ready to call the question. Abortion and we think we have a pretty good idea of who those justices are. This of course will be the first outing for justices Neil course sex and justice Brett Cavanaugh both of whom replaced Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. I'm Scalia was notable in his opposition to abortion but Justice Kennedy what's frequently someone that the liberals on the court could rely on. To cast a vote in favor of upholding abortion laws that were overly restrictive. The fact that he's no longer on the court we have these two new justices suggest that this is a very different day and if this law is upheld. It will be an invitation to other states to continue legislating more and more restrictive laws and the proliferation of these laws will surely happen. And Ellie supporters of this say this is really just about protecting women's health they say requiring doctors in Louisiana to have admitting privileges. It sort of makes common sense. What's your response at what is so onerous about having doctors get these requirements and why would it wouldn't be a foregone conclusion that. These clinics would shut down. I think it's important to understand that owed the district court in this case. And the Supreme Court ample women's health that you think he's that we've been discussing from tax is just 33. Years ago. Found that happening evening privileges. Does not add any medical benefit that there is no medical necessity. Or medical benefit she obtaining admitting privileges. Because it does not actually improve any safety of the procedure because women are able to get into an emergency room if they need GV to a hospital. Regardless of whether the physician who provide the abortion had a relationship with Baja. And then the second point your question why is it difficult it is because there's a lot of controversy surrounding abortion we didn't discuss. And so law that hospitals are arching her back to grant privileges to abortion providers they're worried about protesters showing up outside. It's also there's no real benefits to a half the because this procedure is so stay. That these decisions are not going to be admitting patients into the hot. So it just doesn't really make any sense that some hospitals are very unlikely and very unwilling to give privileges cheap edition. And malice the acquainted but the point the point is to make it difficult or abortion providers. You comply with this law yeah in order to reduce the number of providers and and clinic. And Melissa's more from earlier and yes this is a different order that the maker of or is different which is concerning. And that's why the integrity is important drilling on the line here as well. It the only change in three years is that the personnel on the court. For all law that they struck out three years ago did you live now. You know that really calls into question whether this what will you or Q. After the nonpartisan way. And that court three years ago said it was an undue burden to have that admitting privileges requirement that you were talking about there was a very quickly cause or Alice at a time. On big deal that this abortion decision will come down right in the heart of between forty campaign. It's he agents actually really surprising I'm Simon speculated including myself. That chief Justice Roberts was loath to take on a hot question issue like this one during an election year but again. All you need is for about Hugh Grant third and even if the chief was unwilling to do so he might have had four colleagues who were certainly willing to take on this barn burner of an issue. Come bar burner issue for sure it's great to have Melissa Murray with us as always from MI you also. One of the co host of the strictest scrutiny podcaster great listen thanks to Ellie shelling with with Louisiana as well thank you both and we're have a big. A special edition from the Supreme Court on Tuesday here in a briefing room 3:30 eastern time that's when the justices will hear any major case involving. LG BT employment discrimination hope you tune in then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.