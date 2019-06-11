Transcript for New surgery to curb opioid crisis

Moving on now finally today to the first of its kind clinical trial that's under way right now to help. Patients suffering from OP Lloyd addiction you may remember the last month we were in Ohio for the democratic debate. We were talking with people there. Who are on the road to recovery after suffering. Through a very difficult time well Virginia is a West Virginia rather is also hard hit me an epidemic in 2017. There were 833. Drug overdose deaths in that states when the hardest hit. And neo toward crisis and it's about fifty deaths per 100000 people won the highest rates in the country. Well doctors at West Virginia University came up with an idea to test the brain implant device something of a brain pacemaker. To help control addiction impulses in the brain help people were suffering from OP yard. Addiction and one of those surgeries is performed last week with a guy named Jared Buckhalter we caught up with him right before the surgery news where he told us. I'm feeling you know anxious nervous. Call the tires Billings. If anyone were below year ago here. Brain surgery. I'm just anxious to see you know if it works. Com sure that it will. Anything that helps at least three from the chains prediction. That will make an. Itch. Jared and doctor James Mahoney from west Virginia university hospital help that the surgery. I join us now guys thanks so much shift for coming in Jared wanna start with you how are you feeling now is can you tell the devices in there and do you think it's working. All I can definitely tell it. Saw things written gotten there's. Nothing wrong quite. But I notice. A bit of difference here is again. Yeah I called my. It yeah. But it surely itself but it. It's a little bit. Just everything we didn't hurt us Brawley it sure looks like a pretty invasive. Procedure we see or seen some pictures now from when you. Were in surgery. How concerned were you'd about having something a brain pacemaker putting your brain. Something experimental. Well. And and it's important. Yeah dude data about where year might agree. Without going south. Isn't. First line treatment. But he shot set gotten. Think about it during surgery are. Hundreds. I am and why didn't present Collins. Case. Best chance. Best outcome beads. And and talk talk to us about why eight. What led you to making that decision and you'd grappled with addiction for for some time manned mission you tried a number of therapies in different approaches to try and eighteen get that under control. And that we can kind of hear the desperation in your voices you've as easy as you decided to do this. Why was this are necessary. And it was necessary changes. Every. Every tree. Worked out and so the newest song and yeah. Are crazy and it. At. Your. Doctor. Ias. Probably best which is sorrow and art. Deciding it but I. Also everybody's dead ball lets us. Or all my treatment team everybody's problem. House familiar. And I. That way you know all the options and that was. And meet us. You know doctors. We're really varies. I didn't. And and and doctor Mahoney want to bring you into this this is the first of its kind clinical trial in the United States to use deep brain stimulation. To try to target these or purity diction impulses it. Do you see this is a breakthrough is this something that really many big basing your experience here could be applied. On to a large population. Yeah absolutely you know this is deathly trial are very excited about. Column. Main focus is her and a rigorous and we have the important. Elaborately with the Majlis news. Column and it really steals it that's gonna you know makes eight isn't there Collins her treatment. Op as she managed it's not first line treatment her you know. I'm Rea medications. Out period April treatments which are successful but they're not successful for. And so for this trial specifically for us that we we say treat fracturing meeting they've tried as much like Jerry hats. I'll come back he trying to keep real. Oh. Trials yet. And in very quickly for for folks watching this who either may beast is struggling with addiction or they have a loved one who struggle and they've tried so many different things like Jarrett has. What can folks do to pursued either this procedure or something else perhaps it's in the pipeline clinical or experimental what's your advice. That's a little. Burst its best the you know Tom there's difference is out there. I'm a burst. Out distance you know on this wish out. He's trying to protect. Yes and it's only you know I accept that he's back all Ebbers. I'll let you Borough theirs is not out. And in individual. That treatment for the earth. That is in that is great advice keep up the hoping Jared Buckhalter you certainly are doing that and you are proving that and hopefully will be inspiration for others. Who watch this and hear your story and doctor James Mahoney from West Virginia University I think you both very much for joining us today and great story wish you both very well. As the recovery process continues thank you.

