Transcript for Susan Collins 'open to witnesses' in impeachment trial

As the hero kinds to a closed the impeachment fight still grinding on. No new negotiations over the senate trial slated to happen over the holiday. But the top Democrat in the senate winning to new reporting that he says strengthens their call for witnesses are fright. To have key documents and witnesses in the senate impeachment trial. These new revelations are a game changer. According to the New York Times there were concerns over the legality of president Trump's decision to freeze 400 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. And acting chief of staff make Maldini an assistant to the president is Robert Blair. Knew the decision would receive backlash from congress with a Blair reportedly riding in an email one week after the freeze was put into effect. Expect congress to become unhinged. Also according to the times is reporting in August secretary of state Mike Pompeo Defense Secretary Marc Casper. And then national security advisor John Bolton. Met with the president in the Oval Office. Urging him to release the funds Bolton allegedly arguing this is an America's interests. President rubber portly responding Ukraine as a corrupt country we are pissing away our money. We don't know how these witnesses will testify we don't know what the documents if we get them. Our hands on them will say. Maybe they'll be exculpatory. Of president trump or maybe they'll be further condemning. President Trump's actions we don't know but we should see them. The president is not responding directly to the new reporting but riding on Twitter today. Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the senate in order to protect sleepy Joseph Biden. Congress remains on recess and house speaker has yet to forward the articles of impeachment over to the senate the majority leader's previously married they've heard enough. Even as one moderate Republican senator Susan Collins of Maine now indicating she's open to witnesses. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

