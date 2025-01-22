Sweeping Jan. 6 pardons spur mixed reactions

Fallout in Washington continues after President Donald Trump's pardons and commutations for over 1,500 people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

January 22, 2025

