Transcript for Takeaways from the 1st public impeachment hearing

I DeVon get your take away from today we it was five hours 46 minutes. Very long beginning all opening statements from both ambassador Taylor and from George can't and then then some heated moments in between both Republicans. And and Democrats win some points here overall was your take away. Well Tom this is a it's quickly as this process has been going it feels like everybody needs to buckle up for a marathon it feels like it's gonna spread. Getting to this point that this is just one piece of the puzzle that's my take away. Top point eight quake today there was really no smoking gun here as you burn in our conversation so far but there was a heck of a lot of smoke. And it was described bars to pretty compelling impressive Americans. A cure and I were just talking about how. With a voice like Cronkite came with a resonate. Second to nine Bill Taylor is the witness that Democrats had hoped Robert Mueller would be remember his performance as much maligned. Public today we will see Bill Taylor. I sort of laid the ground work for the Democrats. And I think you know how quibble with Matt battle and I think a lot remains to be seen as this plays out of the next 23 weeks. Whether it does move public opinion I think there's a chance of that can cure can speak to this as well as people are watching this closely in these two guys were very credible today. Bottom line. There was no smoking gun we didn't learn any thing. New except possibly hearsay conversation. Between this staffer. And song Clinton wins on the was apparently talking to the president will talk more about that little bit. But I think what stood out to me is yes Taylor and I can't vote came across very credit credible they were calm. They relax they they made the point I'm not here to do anything to decide about impeachment tailor made that point. But bottom line. Neither of them have spoken. To the president and probably the most animated moments were from those that were asking the questions from Jordan from Welch the one liners the opinions he bit the drama within the questions I mean that's really what stood out today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.