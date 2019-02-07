Transcript for Tanks will be on display for July 4th: Trump

President compass promise in the July 4 celebration in the nation's capital will be like no other the salute to America event will show off the country's military hardware. Including a small number of tanks. But they won't be rolling on the streets of Washington we Parker on the National Mall. Even though the president said the tanks are brand new they've actually been around for decades the president is scheduled to address the crowd. Trump reportedly requested that the chiefs of his each military branch stand next to him during flyover hours.

