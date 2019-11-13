Transcript for Taylor, Kent deny involvement in prep of Trump's Ukraine call

Now were you involved either you involved with the preparation for the 745 call. I was not I was not and how do you account for that. Mean you're you you do you're there are two of the key officials with responsibility for Ukrainian. Policy. I mean it's a pres he had states is gonna have a call it the leader Ukraine wide. What why wouldn't you ordinarily be involved with the preparation sir we work. For the Department of State and embassy overseas and preparation for presidential phone call that responsibility lies with and staff of the National Security Council. Normally if there is enough sufficient time national security staff can solicit information. Usually from the State Department we can draw on the embassy. But that's only a background information and my understanding having never worked at the National Security Council. Is it national security staff write a memo to the president and none of us see that outside of national security staff appear city. India and discharge air that in the US ambassador to the country wouldn't ordinarily be on a call with a foreign leader. That's correct. Would knob. And did currently manner anyone and National Security Council staff from our reach out to you mr. cannon in preparation for the call. I looked and was given notification the day before on July 24. And to extend -- had any role it was reach out to the embassy give them a heads up and ask them to ensure that this secure communications link in the office the president of Ukraine. Was functional so the call can be patched through from the White House situation room. Did you for very. Any substantive. Advice that it says the colonel than men about the about the call and what ought to be. The official position. I was not asked now did not provide program. The same if you ambassador to the same.

