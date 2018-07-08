Tech giants remove content from Alex Jones

Facebook announced that it took down four pages belonging to rightwing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, citing violations of the platform's hate speech and bullying policies.
Several major ten companies have banned right wing conspiracy theorists Alex Jones accusing him of violating their policies against hate speech and bullying. FaceBook took down forum jones' pages and suspended an account for thirty days apple U2 men Spotify and also removed some of his material. So far Jones remains active on Twitter. Among his conspiracy theories can claim the government was behind the 9/11 attacks and you send a sandy -- school shooting massacre was a hoax.

