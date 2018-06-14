Transcript for Tense White House briefing centers on IG report, immigration

Yeah. Good Thursday afternoon welcome to the briefing room on Devin Dwyer driver political director Rick Klein a happy birthday to the president Donald Trump and he got quite the gift today. But with this Justice Department inspector general report a highly critical of the FBI affirming essar Sanders said there Rick some of his own suspicions about the political bias alleged political bias. Although that's not exactly what the inspector general found. No it is hard to Janesville is no doubt about finding in subordination. And in specific instances where he did not follow. Justice Department protocol if you remember the original reason. Before presence on spoke about it for fiery vehicle he was about this. The twist on all is that it all seems to have helped Donald Trump. And not Hillary Clinton and specifically the inspector general says that it might at any evidence of political bias playing out. I suspect that's not going to be part of the official White House reaction and boy that text message what a headline that is that that really is the and I think we have that. Let's take a look this is between. A FBI lawyer at least. Means Lisa page and Peter struck who was one of the lead investigators and Hillary email probe and also on the Muller team take a look here. Lisa page writes he's not ever gonna become president referred to Donald Trump right right. And Peter struck their rights back no no he's not. We will stop at three. Big words huge words that are going to negatively impact the FBI it's dated added to a lot of damage to the agency we know the FBI director. Is set to address that shortly. Yeah and it's gonna cast a shadow on Mueller is well without any response from him we know that he fired and dropped once summit that's that's not this one particular necessarily came to his attention. But this is exactly what Donald Trump has been seeing from the beginning and these as the White House says now reaffirming its its suspicions. Even though there's a missing link here even though we don't have any official action that struck or anyone else talk to try to act. Act on this. The idea that they went into this investigation which is mindset feeling like they wanted to favor or disfavor candidate that's very very BA in cuts against with the FBI does. And it underscores the argument the president's making about which on. A lot of ammunition here for the president going forward certainly will seize on that even as those findings concluded there was no evidence that he swayed. This it's swayed any of the actions of the FBI. I believe we have our Justice Department reporter Mike Levine joining us on the phone Mike has been over at the Justice Department poring over. This there is on camera great to see my 500 page report my. He doesn't refer reporting now breaking the early look at this. Give us your take away after you pour through those pages. If she said 500 pages of this is not surprising big takeaways are not surprised. We sort of expected that the IG was to go after companies for his big announcement in July 26 teams saying that Hillary Clinton would not face charges. We sort of expected the IG to go after James coming for sending a letter to congress announcing the reopening of the case. Thanks a little things are actually hugely surprising about this report. The fact that the IG says they can't rule out that political bias may have favorable at least one agent's decision. But to me it's a pretty big deal and there's also something really ironic about this whole. Investigation a full report. If the results of the investigation led by James coming into Hillary Clinton's use of her private email server and we learned today from the IG they found James. It's frightening email for someone in the discipline. And like it's hard to. See how the agents of this honorable this year's drug who has been seized on. And whose tax have been seized upon by Republicans by the president. Hard to see how he keeps his job after today any indication of whether they're going to be taking any disciplinary action against him alive in this report. So the IG says that he's going to be referring all of its findings to the FBI to decide what they wanna do when it comes to disciplinary action. A couple days they'll actually email Peter struck that you wrote me back and city has declined comment that. As of right now he's still there are showing up every day. And Mike is there any indication of what we're gonna hear from the FBI director I actually think sour sanders' home was a little bit muted today I thought it come out a little more. Firing wait eight is there anything they're looking forward to hearing. What the FBI director Chris REIS says in a couple hours how strong we anticipate. The entity in in responding to an IG report that's very critical of the leadership under a previous version. No I'm not sure how much is gonna have prepared remarks and management FBI official earlier right outside of the building. And he said that he expects that the director is really just going to be coming out to take reporters' questions and of course it's going to be the fantasy. All right I'm Mark Levine out at the Justice Department great work Mike thank you so much for your reporting and we know much more from you. On abcnews.com and on the ABC news app and of course coming up tonight on world as a huge story that's never operations rest of the week. Another when the good news for the president perhaps in this report but tomorrow could be a little bit more challenging. We know that there's an perhaps another. Shoe to drop in the Mueller probe we know that very down terms former campaign chairman Paul manna for will be in court tomorrow Rick. He's been out on bail but he's in some hot water for potential witness tampering. A witness tampering it is he's alleged to have had communication with people that would actually be witnesses in this probe text messages. Musings of particular app. That apparently smaller team have have their hands on. Not a sports team is that this is there's nothing to this they're confident that it's not gonna happen to be pretty extraordinary to revoke bail in a case like this but. Matt it does look back and again talk about text messages and if there and up. Being used in this case out we're talking about Donald Trump's former campaign ads are very big deal there. Being sent to prison as a result of this investigation offshoot of the investigation so yeah it would not look like a good day. To somebody keep an eye out for tomorrow big day palm airport back in court meanwhile the talk of the big story of the past. Several days the North Korean summit Clinton came up in this briefing to Rick in essar Sanders has been forced press today and the president's comments overnight. Defending it seeming to defend and downplay Clinton's record on human rights she said. He brought it up. Now downplaying what this is what but of course that was stopped planning that they interview with Brett bear that was conducted on Air Force One in the week back from. From the that's the single or summit really striking because Brett and other reporters that done as well does it look look look at exactly with this guy's on he's a killer. He murders people concentration camps inside his own country. And president comes answer essentially was a lot of people a lot of bad things are Andersen its it's undeniably true a lot of people look lot of got a lot of bad things. But you just suppose that with what even the president has said about the brutality of the camera team and of course the factual record and you add all that to the salute. That the north Koreans and that up releasing a salute president trusts that were. Comment courtesies simply common courtesy to conduct that salute in the back always. That's setting besides us from a couple nights ago in Singapore here it is we have the video the president. Saluting. You know unbelievable scene we were talking earlier won it would imagine that the blowback of state President Obama. Had saluted salt or sugar and it is very very outward fifty. Obviously is speaking of up low back to president trumps summit with the North Korean leader there has been a lot of that on the hill let's bring in. Our Capitol Hill producer Ben Siegel who has been tracking. The reaction to that banned the talk today still a lot of skepticism from Republicans to this deal even. Three days after the summit and you know Bob Corker of leading the charge there. Yes I think there's been a lot of concern about what comes next there's been some worry that. This is a negotiation that's hasn't happened yet there is a handshake before the actual hard work has been. Has had taken place unlike some previous administrations in the past with with big you know world summits such as this. And I think there's a concern also. Not to really get crosswise with the president in terms of what he's saying about Kym Johnson. You know Paul -- yesterday the speaker of the house was apps asked about. What Donald Trump said about. The North Korean dictator. And he said we have no illusions about the kind of the kind of person this is the kind of regime we have a North Korea. That we're dealing with but at the same time Ryan Ryan said the status quo was a working other presidents couldn't. Could in gets the table couldn't get the ball moving forward so he gave the president credit on that front so I think everybody here's to waiting to see what happens next. And Deb just the last few minutes a statement from John McCain the chairman of the house of the Senate Armed Services Committee saying it was a mystique of the president to negotiate awaited joint military exercise it's bad negotiating as well as bad policy. I am struck still buy it by how kind of quiet the blowback is began you've got some senators Republicans and house and the sample saying. You know this is not exactly what we handle it but they're they're giving him a whole lot of literally with. Of Donald Trump and I think you're right I do think is you point out of that pentagon decision today has huge ramifications. Did that the allies certainly very nervous about Anworth tracking. As the congress sort of looks at options that they can. They can hold Donald Trump speak to the fire. Big story of course Ben Siegel stand by thank you for that will come back to you another big headline lot of headlines today positive. Donald Trump in the Trump Organization under some heat Rick for bring us up to speed on this lawsuit by the north that a by the New York attorney general's office against the foundation. State attorney general has since sued the heat trump foundation and named in this lawsuit the president as well as his children all servant it advisory leadership capacities with the foundation. And basically what they're saying is that the foundation was eight shell game for political activities and a lot of this was known already and terms of the president sub has been some great reporting out there in the Washington Post and elsewhere about. How few of the commitments are actually follow through want but we talk again about trump campaign managers and other one in an email here Korean woman doused the we remember the famous episode where president troubles aren't happy with a particular debate moderator said he wasn't gonna do another debate shortly before the Iowa Caucuses. He had a big events are fourth he said for the veterans. In Iowa raised a lot of money millions of dollars in email from Cortland down ski to the trump foundation officials saying can we get some of that money out this week and I will mean right before the Iowa Caucuses. And that too that's according to New York attorney general's office does exactly what you can't do with the foundation it's mostly aside from pol. Do you charity its Bushehr isolated of course they refer this case to the FEC also to the IRS for some tax that 101000 dollar portrait Donald Trump had commissioned of himself using foundation funds. Pro golf course in interesting case of course spearheaded by Democrats for about worth keeping a nine. I believe we have Catherine followers over the White House to bring. We don't have capital followed at the White House have cable catcher next time. And so let's let's wrap up today with the other huge story dominating headlines this week and that it's this very emotionally charged issue of immigration talk bubble up there in the briefly Rick. Of this policy that the administration has brought Ian separating children in families. Prosecuting 100% those people who come across the border illegally boy it has really. Drawn the ire of even Republicans are. And I wondered how long the White House can maintain this line he used SARS centers on the offensive today saints democrats' fault we're just enforcing the law of course though this is a policy this is a piece this is an interpretation of the law that this Justice Department under president. President trump as the sides do which is the instead of using typical civil procedures for the misdemeanor offense of crossing the border illegally it makes it a criminal matter and that means having to separate adults from children. And that's what's going on right now on the border our colleague Tommy Thomas got a tore up the one of the facilities in a former Wal-Mart. And Brownsville Texas City these children more than a crime -- kids and and you know imagine the terror on in their minds. As they are taken away from their families they have very little communication with the outside world they get recreation time and if that meals but what a scene is going on and dees is an undeniable results of a policy that the trough administrations put in place. Attorney general Jeff Sessions is talked about this as a deterrent. At people if they don't want their kids take away from them don't bring them don't be crossing the border illegally. So they did that is a and reliable facts and the the president still is is turning this into a political argument against Democrats I wonder how much longer can let. I don't know much broader shelter hold up under those questions she is she even to be it will bit choked up today under. Complete offense by a Brian Karen their hammering her on on on the emotional nature of this issue cuts are sinners is apparent. I think you're even starting to see some movement from Republicans on the hill I think is very telling. In one of the two bills drafted we see some language perhaps. Banning the separation of families has bring Ben Siegel back into this venue were. Up there was speaker Paul Ryan today he seemed to indicate now that they're sort of some momentum among conservatives to do something on this because of pressure they're getting it home. That's right DeVon and we actually just received a copy of the discussion draft of that bill and I can read that to you in terms of those provisions that deal with the family separation. The proposal at this point which is still not the the final draft. What would our our sources are telling us is that. This new bill would require equal treatment of all unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border. It would also clarified the end DOJ ruling that the administration claims are trying to comply would with the separation policy. It would clarify that ruling to make sure that. That an alien minors apprehended at the border must not be separated from their parent or legal guardian while in DHS custody. So they're still taking these concrete steps to. To address this and legislative form moving a little further but. Let's keep in mind that these bills are not signed into law they have to pass the house it's not clear if they can and if they do and if this bill does it's not clear that the senate will even take it upper has the votes. I wanna have put the video and I want to I want to circle back on that point underline it because it's one thing to say is real policy called policy change is that you want a law to change it. No one realistically thinks there's going to be an immigration law signed between now and the election and I write on that it Dennis or is there any indication otherwise. I think you're right and I think this same question was brought up to Nancy Pelosi the democratic leader of the house today and she made it clear that this is something that. She thinks that the justice department of the Jeff Sessions can clarify right away and she actually snap your fingers like this in front of reporters to make that point. As they really wanted to change this in the most expeditious where possible. That they would do that through clarifying their of their enforcement and not not to the legislative process I think her words were we don't do anything around here so how's this gonna get done. Coming on this issue is not going away attention at Tupelo C speaker of the of the House Minority Leader is traveling to the border to those sites on Monday so sure to be in the spotlight still Ben Siegel. Think you so much for that. A busy day here on Donald Trump 72 birthday and we are glad to join us you're in a briefing room for Rick Klein and Devin Dwyer we'll see you next time here at ABC news slot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.