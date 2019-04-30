Transcript for Tensions escalate in Venezuela amid Guaido's call for military to rise up

And. And dramatic events unfolding right now in Venezuela you're looking at live picture democracy. Activists there are clashing with government forces in the streets. Of Caracas the white house calls it a turning point. And potential defining moment in the unrest in that country the Latin American country of course that has the world's. Largest oil reserves hi everybody and Devin Dwyer. Hot in Washington you're watching a special edition of the briefing room with breaking news today Mary Alice parks a deputy political director issuing a full team coverage. A right now of the unrest in Venezuela Mary Alice. What's so striking about what we've been seen all morning with these images is that deep protests may be smaller in size but they are more violent than we've ever seen before. And this is banned from a long time in the works we've had an arrest in this country for the last few months. But today feels difference we're seeing. I'm really violent protests and and clashes for the first time in a long time. Some parks know where this goes from here yet this is right in the heart of the capital of Venezuela in Caracas just ten blocks from the presidential palace of course. The United States supporting opposition leader won quite over significant moment. According to the White House are Tonya I'm a senior national correspondent. Is here with us now from New York time you'd spent a lot of time on the ground there you also interviewed embattled president in the -- recently. Help us understand the significance big picture significance of what we're seeing today. Right so what was supposed to have a was tomorrow there was going to be a massive protest but this morning 11 million from president with. Essentially a power play he appeared. Before cameras putting out a video and basically calling on. A drastic change in that is well and right behind him the man with his arms the side as Leopold the Lopez who really. Before what Joseph was the face of the opposition movement but he had been incarcerated another house arrest and this is the first time we've seen Lopez really out of the public and supporting the opposition. Once again a very public way. Now Dwight it was also Toronto would members of the National Guard. And by other military leaders a socially signaling that this could be a break in the ranks that that his support was growing within would do rules government. Now there are so many members of that military and and from everything we've seen today majora still very much in control that country but we saw clashes. Very very violent classes that we haven't seen in months one instance in particular was when an armored vehicle was facing off against. Demonstrators who had rocks and sticks. And Molotov cocktails this is one of the moments right here. And they were trying to disperse the U demonstrators. The demonstrators are throwing Molotov cocktails Curtis Curtis at these these vehicles on fire. And at one point a driver when he's vehicles. Just hits the gas. And advances in moves forward and ends up running over some of these demonstrators will see that that that moment play out here just a few seconds and here it is. And people were run over there protesters were injured. And then after that there was exchanges of gunfire. People were just it seemed they were firing into the air. Firing in the direction of of whatever the opposition force was. And we see one why don't take to the streets and walk through the streets. With other members of the opposition. Party and it also would just regular venezuelans and these are these are regular venezuelans here that are protesting. We've also seen guys every major member of president trumps administration including the president himself. Say today on Twitter that they're supporting one white oh there's supporting the opposition move made. And ended national security advisor John Bolton also with some strong words. That the big question is a what happens now though that the military will the US military get involved if it's not like that's gonna happen. And when Derosa has control of his military. It's unclear what what no can do with anything. Yeah and Tom why hasn't the military. In Venezuela. Broken McMahon bureau and and more actively join the forces were packed right now they're different factions of the military so you have you're you're you're traditional army. And they are backing. On the girl for several reasonable one big big they get a piece of the action if you will the military's involvement in every business deal in in the in the selling of loyal. It in most transactions. Like in May totalitarian countries the military gets a piece of that action so EE it is beneficial to them from a financial standpoint to stand Whitman bureau. And then there's there is that what they publicly T was essentially like the citizen army of would Dora regular people low income people that have been armed by by the government. To make sure they back epidural in situations like this you have the National Guard as well and then you also have all militias. That are that are the elderly this sort of the older Statesman's of the Socialist Party. But still support would euros well and and they had uniforms the cola TiVo's don't have uniforms are essentially. You know civilians that are armed. That that that actually do a lot of killings we talk about the 500 or so. Opposition members that have been killed since but euros taken power a lot of those killings and and kidnappings are done by members of the calling Tivo. And that's the main reason why that that been the military doesn't stop supporting the bureau. Did he get have a financial stake in this have a financial stake in in bed as well as a country and they have the statement to reflect to happ. Tom reminds us how we got here because it's Americans are paying attention every twist and turn it's been weeks. Since that election weeks since a large part of the international community send it by dose should be honored adds the actual president. So what does he been doing in the intermediate times and since today and and how did it escalate here. So we get we just back up you know a few years Hugo Chavez is the leader of Venezuela. Nicholas when Derosa is number two Chavez dies in the bureau beat becomes that the president be the leader of that as well and then Eudora has a recent election. But the problem is that he's taken. Over complete power of the country so the election opposition leaders can't run against him it's an election that scene that most people don't turn out for. And so the National Assembly which is essentially the congress of Venezuela deems that election was fraudulent and they're not gonna accept the results one what goes part of the National Assembly. Assumes power he says. Because of a clause in the constitution. This election wasn't valid and I am now the president of Venezuela. This took majora by surprise Motorola saying that's not the case I have I have the military I'm still in power I was elected. The US and more than fifty of the country's backing white Ellen saying you know you are that the true leader Venezuela but without the military has any real power. And Madieu runs gone around and create his own congress that is loyal to him so if if we if we sort of pretend like this is America imagine it. If the president had the Supreme Court. And then created entire congress. That is disloyal to him and that's what would duo has done as well so the question is what does he do with white or does he arrest them there is dead there's some faction and that is military killed white ago. He these are all things that we're have to watch right now because that could be a turning point for the United States but as you guys know from being White House watchers. Our president is he's not a president that is looking to go to war if anything he's he's called for for a drawback of troops in many situations. So and we and we don't have military positions right now on the border. Around that as well which is in for Steve because people but as well I think. US troops are right at the border ready to invade it to support Y know when in reality we know if. The case. We're bringing in getting the hard to this conversation. He's been as well an economist at Brookings Institution Danny. I pick up where Tom we left off there what are the American interest. At stake here what should Americans know about Venezuela and what's on the line with that with this unrest. Well you know that very. And it's well in the US or countries that work day. Barry closed Barry and strong economy I. I until recently actually US. West main cause. Summer consumer or on all. Op but installation there at the theory let it be on were years sees is not a we're. Nation and Andy this is BS. And I'm on B ceases the news. DC's have been these are not our right are we any English and he it's a unique. Ends on us now. And is there's strong clinically active. Clinical and I asked fresh here in the United States what what about. Venezuelan Americans or or immigrants enter here in the United States is her relationship back and forth that's that's playing out right now. Yeah that's the only minutes say the USC's east hosting on the numbers he's not much is hosting a few good hundreds thousands of bands well bonds through lead here. I'm many of them and most of them probably a right now the years. Op but there's not only had asked for on there is also. Illegal dealers that are on exile here. That happy that and refuge here in the US. Op but moreover there's also arm I Hamas that are in there it diplomatic corps being recognized ID precedents from baton White House. On behalf of billions her breasts in minutes but up long way to go. So there do you actually get you record Asian topic government don't eat or gotten up Venezuela. Om and that it's actually very active here in Washington DC. Right Dana Behar at that it brought his position basement stance toward the State Department O'Connor Fannie and I has been reporting out on the US government stance towards all this Connor. Yeah and we were heard from top officials American officials little while ago they are not calling this a cool what are they calling this. And what is the posture of the US military right now. Dev in the calling this an uprising because it's one that is popularly supported by the people of Venezuela as as we've talked about so far. One why go they say is the legitimate leader in Venezuela no longer Nicholas mature -- and so this is part of the constitutional process. That Tom was talking about earlier and and simply a way for one white go to continue to exert that. And eventually take power we've heard from the Pentagon so far that they are closely monitoring the situation. In Venezuela there working with there interagency partners here at the State Department. At the National Security Council the White House but their posture so far remains unchanged. Tom also said that you know this known US troops. On the border or in the region really the military's role so far. Has been limited to humanitarian assistance they've helped to fly down tons of humanitarian aid to cook with talk Columbia across the border. To Brazil insists in the Caribbean islands to pre positioning in in the event that majority does fall. And one white dough comes to power and they can begin to finally bring that aid into the country which has been suffering for so long. Undermanned euros economic mismanagement. One important thing I do want to bring you guys now we just had a briefing. With special envoy Elliott Abrams. He gave us a little bit more insight into what the US new. About today's events he said that there where is no advance warning for America but that they thought this. These events this chain of events was gonna happen tomorrow when put there were pro plans for before major protests across the country then. He also how did three senior manager of officials. The defense minister the head of the National Guard. And the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court he said that those three officials were in touch with one Y Doe's government. It did to recognize him at some point in time. John Bolton. Over the last couple hours has been laying down a timeline. For them to issue their support. For one why Dell which they have not done so so far in fact the defense minister reiterated his support. For Nicholas mentor oh and and now special envoy Abrams says that. Those leaders must recognize one why go and begin the transition to democracy. Or they lose their opportunity to exit no longer be in power no longer be part of the power sharing government perhaps that would come. After the girls fall. Yet kind of thing at the State Department thanks so much talked about the national security advisor he's been. Briefing president trump at the White House he just emerged from the west wing a short time ago I to talk to reporters is that the president is following this minute by minute those were his words. Here's a little more of what John Bolton had said. Me say two things to be very clear number one we want as our principal objective the peaceful transfer of power. But I will say again as the president has said from the outset. And Nicklaus in the bureau and those supporting him. Typically those who are not Venezuelan should know is all options are on the table. Let's go to the White House now we were perjuring themselves an Al AdAware hang a little bit about the reaction from president trump so pharma. Term what else can you tell us how the White House is saying right now. You have Mary asked the president hasn't got a whole lot on that he only sent out his first three on at this afternoon expressing the United States support for the people of Venezuela he's has I'm monitoring this situation very closely United States stands with the people in Venezuela. And their freedom out but we did here. Credit it more from national security advisor John Bolton we learned last minute that he was gonna come out and provide an update. And you heard him they are basically the administration. While they are not offering any sort of military support at this point. And only saying that those options remain on the table the administration is making no secret about where the United States stands on that's. Very much supportive of the opposition after it's they're both and really describing the situation on the ground right now eyes. Potential watershed moment he says a situation is very delicate. But the administration obviously very supportive of why gallon opposition there and he said that the administration has been preparing for a very long time. For the day after were. Mature Al and I and suggested that they might speed things up with a briefing. I later this week on that topic so the administration very much wanting to see this transition away from a Toro eat in quite I was. Eight. How do we know if this moment is different what what what should those people look for a 22 to find out if in fact is John Bolton says this is the watershed moment after months of this. No it's a good question because we were just here you know couple months ago when all that aid was sitting at the border in Colombia and Brazil all the aid from the United States and Woodrow city wasn't gonna allow it and of those massive clashes happened at the border. And majora was still able to hold power that to we we have been at this point before. The one thing I will say and this could change at any moment but you know. That as well as a totalitarian regime right now the majority mr. Todd Terry doesn't. And they if they're always on TV and for some reason liberal has not come out on television to address everything that's happened so far he's put out some tweets. Earlier in the day saying that that the military has nerves of steel that he's spoken to all the military leaders around the country but he personally we haven't seen him just yet. And so I think once we do see him we will know what whether he he is empowered he's gonna stay there and if we don't see and it's a sign that he could be a little nervous. Aren't there is some development that like you sent. All of a sudden spurs United States to take different action united and we haven't heard from president trump on camera on this yet either so we'll stay tuned on that front Tommy honestly you so much in Jordan Phelps at the White House. I was stick with the shifting gears a little bit now while the president is watching this minute by minute from the White House. I he also had a rare meeting today with the top two democratic leaders in congress. To talk wait for. Infrastructure we knew before have only the only idea mood only DK NBC's. Joseph inside joke is that it's always infrastructure week here because both parties like to talk about it they say they can agree on it and yet we remain stock. In neutral on this one and I asked members of congress. What's something you can work with the other party I'm candy we need time. Anything it shocks her and they emerged today quite optimistic quite rosy this is less on the top winds out of the meeting today after. Speaker Pelosi C a call that a great meaning she said infrastructures a great thing as if anybody doubted it. That they agreed to per pursue a big bold plan that there has been two trillion dollars the president apparently likes. The number two. On this one in that they'll run on three weeks to talk again because of course Mary Alice the big question in all of this is who's going to foot the bill. I like I got it look at the zeros doesn't Republicans but generally are against increased government spending government spending especially with the numbers like and that. Also as anything here in town the title is in the details end it is. A long way out before in any agreement on how in the world in the papers and. And we both have cars you probably have a cartoon when there's really no doubt that the roads in this country among other things need to be repaired they need an infusion. Cash at the state level and at the federal level let's go back to what restaurant Phelps Jordan you were too closely following this meeting. It didn't seem to be as theatrical as a some of these previous encounters between Democrats and the president warts the what's the bottom line out there. Again no DeVon you'll recall that last time. These leaders got scatter with the president January 9 that's how. Long ago we why's that ad meeting injured in fireworks after only fourteen minutes after the president. Start out the meeting by handing out candy he ended it by walking out of the rounds this when he did quite differently they spent an hour and a half together the president I can't. Act opera do you think we'll see a tic tac. Midway through the meeting but they came out with a rosy assessment Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer saying the meeting was very constructive. I in the big take away there's that they agree today's big number two trillion in funding. I've that's significant because the White House just yesterday public that we shouldn't expect to see inning numbers come out of this meeting today but the president went they are. The president in raking with his party. I am very much does not trust in this public private partnership idea this idea that the government should just throw a little money at this and I try to spur more private investment the president thinks that doesn't work he wants to see the government directly put this finding. Hi into this bill so he really comes away from a meeting like this may be more an agreement with the Democrats. In many in his own party but interestingly while this meeting was taking place. The president acting Tina stock mig welding it was clear across the country California. Speaking at a conference where he was very openly skeptical about the chances. For any infrastructure deal actually I've come out of this because he sad. Even if they were greeted something today there when he beat at V in result the the actual roads being laid down for probably teen years and he said. That's unacceptable because they won't get to see it under the president's watch they'll be administration. Saying that they very much need to speed up that timeline. For the approval process in order for the White House to get behind something. You know you're not only an hour lot of questions as to how they way and it paid per cent to large package. But also how good agree. On what suspend that two trillion often. You know we can think about roads and bridges airports some basics. In this nice shirt but Democrats are talking about. Clean energy renewable energy in the flood walls and preventing impacts of climate change. I had was there any conversation and he's as the white house on where they might agree on spending some this money what comes first in their priority let. One of the big agreements according to Nancy Pelosi was that they. Agreed on expanding access to broadband Internet Nancy Pelosi when he to that. As a big victory at tightening us you're right that what this money gets spent time there are very different priorities. We've seen this president Mike Teel investing in energy infrastructure and eyes you might I understand that means a very different things Republicans and Democrats. I've Republicans of course would like. To see you know more invested for pipelines and energy exploration whereas Democrats obviously have a lot more concerns about environmental protections. And those environmental protection is very house are of course is you know one of the reasons that eight takes awhile for infrastructure projects to get approved. Because of all this red tape they have to go straight to get approvals. To make sure you're not harming the environment that that White House wants to see app process. And the differences might even be more fundamental before they even get to trigger and I how to spend the money they have to figure out how to raise the money. And that is going to be huge sticking point has been for years within the Republican Party between Republicans and Democrats. Hot lot of Democrats talking about wanting to roll back to trump tax cuts to pay for it we also see a lot of talk about increasing the gas tax. A let's put up some some data points on that for you take a look at here right now by the limits through payment to eighty a gallon eighteen cents and that. Is federal gas tax and it is that his held steady since 1993 they've never increase its does lot of talk in this country about. And increasing that for the first time in the 120 plus years there just for a reference point one per cent increase. Would dare raise about 290 billion dollars over a decade. Most experts say that would be a drop in the bucket we afford twenty billion dollars of projects is to repair right now button that's one approach. Interest in other Democrats say the gas tax would be put on the backs of most average in reading Americans. Yes a highly controversial idea a lot of Republicans in general don't like the idea of raising taxes at all but in this case you have a lot of Democrats to argue against his hacks like this. Because it hits everyone evenly it doesn't matter if you're the low end of the income spectrum a high end. You drive a car. And to get to work for most Americans and so I you know I think that that's a long way out the possibility of another federal gas tax. And in before we go we'd be remiss if we can also address the elephant in the room on this big bipartisan. Moments. There is of course the investigations that house Democrats are leading the president trump our Jon Karl chief White House correspondent asked speaker Pelosi about this today whether. She can actually do a broker a deal with the president and infrastructure while still the same time. Going after him with investigations Nicholas. You're right after the the mid terms the president said suggested that he wouldn't be able to work with the if you were simultaneously. Investigating him. Do you get the sense that that is past and can I ask you what is a bigger priority for Democrats investigating the president or trying to work with them. Our priority a to honor our responsibilities. Under the constitution of the United States. To meet the needs of the American people. And to honor owed the bomb that in previous meetings the president is said of these investigations continue like he'll work with you he didn't bring it. And so we're going. I believe we can do both at once we can come up with some. Good ideas on infrastructure we want to hear his ideas on funding that's going to be the crucial point in my opinion. And that's the house and the senate can proceed in its oversight responsibilities the two are not mutually exclusive and we were glad he didn't make it that way. Democrat they're trying to walk a tight rope they would like to go into elections being eldest say at least. And theory they can work with this president or an a testing questions here at the White House from the president's perspective. You have to think he'll be political went to be on the same day he got something done working the Democrats. Mary out as we know that this White House wants to get something done on infrastructure they also want to get something done on drug price saying. So very much in this administration's interest to move forward on these things but will see if that in fact holds we've seen this president. I take to Twitter on numerous occasions to you. I shout out against what he calls presidential harassment these ongoing investigations. It is really fast meaning that the president. Did not bring the investigations up in this meeting according to Democrats. We'll see if they're able to you keep. There's trees going more. Larger and Phelps are White House reporter thanks so much Jordan appreciate you as always. Off finally today something we haven't seen up on capitol hone their else in 36 years we saw a hearing. An equal rights amendment this is an idea of amending the United States constitution to explicitly. Defend. And support affirm equal rights for all women in this country and the basis. I've sex it's something that took off in 1972 but sort of floundered 35 states senator ratifying the amendment but it just fell short. Of the 38 that were needed today we saw a number of advocates. Are called for another push on this including some celebrities are caught up with actor Patricia Arquette who is are quite impassioned about this today. And in that first hearing and here's what she had to say about why she's advocating for us. Patricia thanks so much for doing this so this. Quick personal for you. I didn't think it really should be personal her every once again and really it did she made a lot to every man. Cares about equality at all. Why is it taken so long you testified today the first time in 36 years they've had a hearing. What woody why do you think this is just taken so long to have this hearing today I really think we have deemed me any Ryan Bryant's. Against women and I think maybe add the men and women didn't stink to ask for that. And on the outside you think when you look at America that women have equal rights but when you start really picking it apart and looking. At all the way that winner flying through the cracks and sent to realize. Maybe you're not actually equal and then when you learn that we were intentionally left out of a constitution. And people have been trying very. Decades to keep us from having explicit equal rights it starts all kind of make sense of what is it about this moment that makes it. He moment to push on us again. Well I think part of it is that we have more women bread winners than ever but more and women are still feeling that this year it doesn't matter even a college. What degree you end up getting your stuff to get paid last. We're live what's your message to two young people were watching this new you know I'm I'm for that what do they need to do. You have to contact your reps and say we want to ratify the equal rights amendment our stay. And if it is then radical ratified in your state contact your federal representatives and we won. Federal eat up all rights for women. In one of these are struck primary house been there how many. Of the freshman women elected in that wave from when he eighteen are. Sort of feed energizing this push yank on imports amendment and so many other things we see in this new congress. It's really coming from the ground up and in an eight clear byproduct of mention. It's reality at all along that you need women to focus on some issues that impact women. That's a key part of the argument for more represented England presented democracy and we should say we did see some men in the room here. Earlier today I wasn't just all women a number of members of congress including a couple Republicans. I've known so they're Rio we'll see where that goes from here resisting hearing today they've yet to take a vote. The great to have Mary Alice parks are deputy political director with a son Devin Dwyer Washington thank you for watching we're here everyday 3:30 eastern time in a briefing room with the latest. Political headlines from Washington around the world. Download the app for the latest on all the stories we hit today hope to see you back your can.

