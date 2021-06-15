Transcript for Texas lawmakers push for voting rights bill in visit to Washington

I'm honored to be here with these American patriots. With their courage. And their action. They had supported our democracy. It's. It's a sad story. That others in our country have a responsibility. Take an oath to protect and defend the constitution. Just do the opposite in undermine. The rights of people to vote. The state representatives. And state senators Democrats from Texas who fought the Republican voter suppression bill S seven and Texas. And helped beat back voter suppression across the country by highlighting the fact that Republicans really no longer try to win elections with ideas are good governance. They're trying to win elections by keeping people from voting there was also a stark reminder of the job that left six left to be done in congress. In passing. HR one it HR four. Through the senate and getting those bills to the president's desk as I said before this is a now or never moment for American democracy. Either we're going to protect people's right to vote and protect the rule of law in our democracy. Or we're gonna concede it to people like Donald Trump and others who would run all over the American people and strip people of their right to vote. This voter suppression meal that they were trying to you. That they were trying to pass through it was to try it did not only forced. Those individuals that I just talked about and the bad districts it was also trying to make it impossible for them to vote. And we can't all of that in our state we can't have that in our country and so now it's time for the past HR one. And dressed up as each hour for the jobless voting rights act which will help roaring creek clearance back to the lone star state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.