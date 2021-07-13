Transcript for Texas lawmakers push for voting rights in DC ahead of Pres. Biden speech

ABC's correspondents are re shah's an Austin, Texas here. Serena what is the latest in there and what repercussions here can the governor well what kind of leverage of the governor half. Get Diane it's an incredibly dramatic she'll get for the first time in eighteen years get democratic lawmakers fleeing this state. In order to stall a vote. From taking place an incredibly rare move last night yet dozens of these lawmakers getting on a plane to DC. And basically you be certain number of members on the floor. Forty vote to even take place and the vote in this case. It's for a bill to stop 24 hour of voting to stop those dry through voting as well these things it's happened that started in certain cities. Because of the pandemic. They especially help minorities when it comes up to turning up the vote here. It would also stop election officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters unless they specifically ask for eight. Now these lawmakers in DC they say that they're going to stay there for as long as it takes. The lieutenant governor here he's calling it anarchy he says this is not how business is done and come here is where she is up plotting the move for these numbers. This misery there's supposed to vote on this election's Dillon a special session in Texas called by the governor for exactly this purpose. But that vote can't happen if none of the Democrats show up there's a 150 members in total. They need two thirds for a warm to hold a vote in 57 of them has said we're not showing up. And we're locking our voting machines so that our attendants can't be recorded. But they also may even so the Democrats there on Capitol Hill today admitted -- hard time we can't stay here forever so. Where does this go from here. To the governor actually this state has some power is a power to tell the Texas public safety officials to bring that these lawmakers he. So keep calling special session until his next year. So this is a likely to be addressed at some point. And when it is the Republicans in this state have the power they have those numbers to pass this bill Diane. And president guy is headed to Philadelphia today to try to make his case to the American people he's expected to. Two blasts this says he he he says it's the denial of the right to vote grounded in autocracy undemocratic un American and unpatriotic. We know he's not a fan of any of these new election laws passed or other countries so. What do we expect to hear from the president today specifically about what's happening in Texas. The present him make a case for the Florida keep blackened Philadelphia as you said the birthplace summer in ancient. He's expected to use incredibly strong language stated this is going to be misses the greatest threat to democracy since the civil war. And then personal lay out the history of voter suppression in our country. Up for the past several decades. Answering could this have an impact is in Rick Klein said investor for that it's a stunt but it's a stunt that could have. Real implications here so could impact some of the other election legislation being considered around the country. It isn't being exact reason why Texas lawmakers here. Hadn't gone to DC they want a bill the federal level to past and he'll only say that an override. Fees billed at the state levels from passing you of over fifteen states. That have passed these bills already but look diet is incredibly unlikely for this to pass in DC. It isn't buying himself he has not for overturning the filibuster. So incredibly unlikely that this will even happen it's just a matter of time. Hands. Zairean you talked about the governor having some leverage here after the Democrats walked out and made. He essentially defund in the government there's a lot of them aren't getting paid. It sounds like he's willing to do that again what's the latest on that aspect of this whole exchange. A lot of power is that he has in this particular case for in this particular case though he has a power. To tell Texas public safety officials to bring them back. He can of course keep calling pretty special sessions to take place. Look this state is run by a Republican governor sit Indiana's. This bill which is favored by the Republicans. Are likely to pass and the Democrats just simply don't have a lot of power when it comes to this issue. My Zairean shine Austin, Texas forest during thank you.

