Transcript for Texas Southern University students break down important debate night moments

Joining me now Alexandria Barnet Bain also now Hahn found a blue. Or both debates as students there and I met them have the honor of meaning in my campus guys it's great to see you. So what set aside the politics for a second start with you Alexandria. Has your pretty good student and debate. They're from everything I heard from your coaches who we think was the best debater. On that stage last night. Other. So as far as debate goes there was an ally. And in the day and the debate circuit we understand where we ask our sales what are we re debating and didn't. One whenever we get resolution so when the questions are posed. I feel like a lot of the candidates were really able to answer head or or but can't change the question. An order to. Manipulating give it's what it's that they want to answer. So. It's Smart tactic break. I know as far as my generation goes we're licking or real direct concrete it and I think that who had a really good job at. Highlighting those issues were born in Bette do you blending religion were able to get more direct answers. And arrest. Ask you about that a little bit further because there was a lot of chatter on Twitter and social media about Elizabeth Warren. In her response to Joseph Biden's question about health care she of course is a big proponent of Medicare for all. And who's been pushed to explain how she would pay for that and whether that would include a tax raising taxes. On the middle class we satisfied with her answer there do you think she was direct in her response to that question. And that question is to separate I would have liked a little bit more tell it to flesh out I. Have. At lit a very limited amount of time. But I would have liked her to spend more time you know going in to do about exactly you know directly into the question is attacked our taxes going to be raised. On the middle class like Harding can afford to be a hardy can afford to pay for Medicare Medicaid crawl. Let's bring now hop into the conversation as well the Hobbits great to see you. I want to ask you about that one of the biggest moments. Of the night last night was who has win now former housing secretary who Leon Castro. Sort of tangled with Joseph Biden and are you caught that moment what do you make of that when those two sort of want what you know when ad at what what's what's the take from students and campus. To an extent to an extent I appreciated that we got. Out so I'd. Results short is seized but it was a bit at. This. It became. As a team acted based evasiveness. Ultimately. It almost sounded ask it when Leon stated. You forget something they sit emitted. It was an argument that he social. Or argument does is 20 lead. We've seen on the campaign true incidence has so I. Bill to remember news. Colleague. And untried Tibet ultimately got crowd's reaction. Or blue is that cheers. All right fascinating perspective the student perspective they didn't cater perspective. Award winning debater perspective from Texas Southern University now Hobbs and Bullock. And Alexandria Borough on the day it's was a pleasure meeting you both on campus this week thank you so much and thanks for joining us today have a great weekend guys.

