Transcript for Thanksgiving with a side of politics

I you know you heard senator Harris they're talking about bringing attention to gather. And stealing you've been in this tough divisive time. That's a question I want opposed to doctor Gail Wright who's with us a clinical psychologists and the director of research at the American Psychological Association. Hi there doctor raid you've been talking. About Powell in my UK for families to try to avoid politics for in the holidays but maybe that's not the best decision and maybe there's an effective way. To house some of these tough conversations. It. Precious and I think are effective ways to have a conversation one is to have a plan when he going to. If you're just change somebody else that's mine elect me to be disappointed later has to go and get understand where they're coming from and why. Do you. And really and of this needle or parents having a batters each other and what a close at that polar. When I was reading this article let your quoted and and the other woman court in it was Lizzie post the great great granddaughter of the edit quit etiquette expert emily's post I remember. Being all over the emily's post website to try to plan my friend's wedding anyway she's had. That you shouldn't bring up politics at all at the holiday table just artfully dodged the conversation. Sounds like you kind of disagree that. It's a choice that families have to may. Cameras in cheers to you and I'll talk from politics at the table or they can choose to track Oster at. Either choice has both pros and it's really just decision and ethnic. And you'd think that it's possible to use this moment to to bring people together. I do I think organically approached his conversations are practically. That's by trying to listen 0% to being open and since validating. Another person sharing their point you don't agree with the these are all ways that we're able to hear each other share opinions and I think a closer relationships. Validating what someone else's sank. It is agree idea integrity you know sad families are being torn apart by politics news we need to talk to each other. Now more than ever doctor dale rates a clinical psychologist thank you so much I appreciate me. The sentiment we agree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.