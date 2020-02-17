-
Now Playing: 7 things to know about the Nevada caucuses
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams discusses the possibility of becoming VP
-
Now Playing: Ex-Justice Department officials call for Barr to resign
-
Now Playing: Democratic 2020 candidates target Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: Top Democratic candidates prepare for debate and Nevada caucuses
-
Now Playing: President Trump and Attorney General Barr under fire
-
Now Playing: Only 6 days until the Nevada caucus
-
Now Playing: Barr is 'under pressure': ABC Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg's strategy of skipping early states is 'confusing' the process: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'I'm trying my heart at it … I think I'm going to do really well': Steyer on campaign
-
Now Playing: 'Oh yeah, we can. Will we? I'm not sure': Rep. Clyburn on if Dems can beat Trump
-
Now Playing: Gaining support from minority voters is 'going to be on me': Sen. Amy Klobuchar
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for teenager suspected of killing mother and brother
-
Now Playing: Daughter of former cabinet official facing charges
-
Now Playing: Tensions growing between president, attorney general
-
Now Playing: Early voting begins in Nevada
-
Now Playing: Candidates converge on Nevada as caucus could alter the trajectory of the race
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to Attorney General Barr’s criticism of tweets about DOJ
-
Now Playing: Attorney General under fire
-
Now Playing: Trump, Bloomberg trade insults