'We are still under a threat': Ex Capitol Hill police officer running for Congress

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Harry Dunn on why he’s running for office and how the events of January 6th, 2021 has shaped his campaign.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live