Trump announces chief of staff

Donald Trump announced he had selected his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as his White House chief of staff, the president-elect said in a statement Thursday.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live