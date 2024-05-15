TikTok creators suing over TikTok ban

A group of TikTokers are suing the federal government over the new law that could potentially ban the popular social media platform boasting over a billion users worldwide.

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live