Transcript for Tillerson calls Trump 'pretty undisciplined,' Trump calls him 'dumb as a rock'

As a truck I'll still lashing out at his former secretary of state in a tweet short time ago. This after Rex Tillerson said in a recent interview the president was on disciplined and repeatedly tried to do illegal things. Well president trump fired back moments ago the tweet saying Tillerson. Is quote dumb as a rock and he could not get rid of him fast enough he also tweeted that Tillerson is lazy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.