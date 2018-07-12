Tillerson calls Trump 'pretty undisciplined,' Trump calls him 'dumb as a rock'

Trump shot back with a tweet calling Tillerson "lazy as hell."
Transcript for Tillerson calls Trump 'pretty undisciplined,' Trump calls him 'dumb as a rock'
As a truck I'll still lashing out at his former secretary of state in a tweet short time ago. This after Rex Tillerson said in a recent interview the president was on disciplined and repeatedly tried to do illegal things. Well president trump fired back moments ago the tweet saying Tillerson. Is quote dumb as a rock and he could not get rid of him fast enough he also tweeted that Tillerson is lazy.

