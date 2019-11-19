Transcript for Tim Morrison delivers opening statement at House impeachment hearing

Jeffords shifts ranking member Nunez and members of the committee appear before you today under subpoena to answer your questions about my time as senior director for European affairs. At the White House and the National Security Council as related to Ukraine and US security sector assistance to that country. I will provide you the most complete and accurate information can consistent with my obligations to protect classified and for which information. Whether the conduct that is the subject to this inquiry merits impeachment it's a question for the US House of Representatives. I fear here today only to provide factual information based upon my knowledge and recollection of events. I will not waste of time restating the details in my opening statement from my deposition on October 31 point in nineteen which has recently been made public. However I will highlight the following key points. First. As I previously stated. I do not know who the whistle blower is nor do I intend to speculate as to who the individual may be. Second I have great respect from our former colleagues from Tennessee. And the rest of the interagency. I'm not here today to question their character or integrity. My recollections and judgments are my own. Some of my colleagues recollections of conversations and interactions they differ from mine but I do not do those differences as the result of an on toward purpose. Third. I continue to believe Ukraine is on the front lines of a strategic competition between the west and bought her Putin's Rabat just Russia. Russia is a failing power but it is still a dangerous ones. The United States aid Ukraine and her people so they can fight Russia over there we don't have to fight Russia here. Support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty has been a bipartisan objectives. Since Russia's military invasion and 24 team. It must continue to be. As I stated during my deposition. I feared at the time of the call on joint Tony assess how its disclosure would play you Washington's political climate. My fears have been realized. I understand the gravity these proceedings. But I beg you not to lose sight of the military conflict underway in eastern Ukraine today. The ongoing illegal occupation of Crimea. And the importance of reform and Ukraine's politics and economy. Every day that the focus of discussion involving Ukraine is centered on these proceedings percent of those matters as a day when we are not focus on the interest Ukraine. The United States and western style liberals and share. Finally. I concluded my act of service of city National Security Council today after Abbas appear before you. I left the Genesee completely in my own volition. I felt no pressure to resign. Nor have I feared any retaliation for my testimony. I made this career choice sometime before I decided to testify on October 31. I'm prepared to answer your questions to the best of my building recollection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.