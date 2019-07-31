Transcript for Tiny homes project in Detroit tackles homelessness

The Detroit everybody here on ABC news live on what might music like new show ABC news interpreter on Devin Dwyer or get ready for the second night. This round two democratic presidential primary debate doubleheader to get a closer look right now. At the city of Detroit which is you have been saying Mike is going on under going to have unbelievable. Transformation. Absolutely it's that's an an is that moving here particularly in tech. Then I can leave ours right Ron how fun clothes and Google list. Who west of floor space here now Linkedin is here Quicken Loans to see it here because really working on big David and just on the Mac sounds. They're now training folks as restaurants some areas outside of town as we have seen these past couple of days are still suffering from a lot of light. And from homelessness but there is one organization here in Detroit which is trying to do something about that by. Taking a big step. With something very tiny. No way you're home at. Get real glory days in the wake up with some will be home. It is somehow lose O'Donnell went out look owls out there doing all the roles. Now what do KF promoters sold sir I got adopted they helped me get a home. Dell model I tracked. We're in the middle of Detroit and part of the caste community social services campus and then news. Tiny homes development. We are looking for a way to help poor people especially formerly homeless people gain in assets and for most of us in this country are house is our bank. And that's where we store money and so it became a natural way for them to game homeownership. We have thirteen completed six will be done and Labor Day weekend and then we'll start six more. It's it's really for people who have an income already between 70151000. Dollars a year but don't make enough money to. Obtain a mortgage and so that gives them a safety net while they're alive and helps with generational poverty when he died. His life. A you're on the line about what how this my post fall of 62 ahead of Berkeley lab's. Now the home. When the pitch and there. There's this help too small not to me. It's a life after me how to play like he is a great view this video that we repeat do face together. Also happy. Either calls south of. Really really neat to see that a homeowner Ed 62 a tiny homes community. Here Detroit our thanks to Janet Weinstein for bringing us that really special story from there are more on this whenever in. Now the General Counsel for the national fair housing alliance Morgan Williams. Way organization which has been promoting the use of of tiny homes said to a certain extent also. Lowering the cost of living Morgan great to see a lot of voters out there right now really concerned about. Skyrocketing. Cost of home ownership of rants of the light our chart our tiny homes part of the solution. Tiny homes are one. Approach to dealing with what is a broad problem we have in our country it derives from really growing inequality. And that is not just and inequality broadly but it is a racial wealth gap that has been grown. As a nation. The main way that people build wealth in the US is homeownership. And this growing wealth gap is. Directly linked to inequity and homeownership. I sell any means that we can approach. Housing market to increase access to homeownership instead rental housing that is affordable to people across a broad problem. What how address bigger problem is bigger racial well BZ. We've seen it replicated in a lot of cities Washington DC is doing a lot of tiny house that I bigger and in New York. Think that I'm aware about a tiny bombs actually propaganda my nephew wants line but imagine the pride I was looking at this is Benjamin think he owns a home that's not. Expression on his statements means for individuals and on a private they carry forward with it member of the glad that we and it's estimate highlight this issue because they're desperate saying. Downtown Detroit is growing by leaps and bounds but unfortunately that economic has not really reached the outer boroughs out downtown besides where is so struggling the westside Theresa struggling to heaven and participate in this new economy as residents of those annexing more from out of town it and move from the suburbs to come back. Back into the city those and out of course these rates haven't had a chance to participate with the economy haven't yet so tiny homes there integrates it was. One solution has actually solution the trump administration has been promoting Ben Carson has been out front. Stain that tiny homes pre fabricated homes are really a big part of their answer to this housing crisis I. A housing price crisis but I want to bring Morgan back into this Mara what else you were alluding to an earlier but what else is needed from policy makers. What else do these democratic candidates tonight he did talk about and push for when it comes to improving. Housing access and lowering the price. Absolutely when you're talking about the growing racial wealth gap in an equity in housing. It's important deal recognize it in housing markets today there are policies out yet to create real barriers to people accessing house. And one of the main tools that we have. The challenge those barriers. Under the federal fair housing act is what's referred to you as disparate impact. The disparate impact is a longstanding civil rights school that is used to address is committed board policies. It appeared neutral on their face but in fact. Discriminate against people. And unfortunately he noted that Carson is proponents I need homes. Yet. If US department of housing development. Is proposing a rule that would destroy it is key civil rights tool. And is really an aggressive move to undercut that protections that we have today. When you talk yeah access to housing. It tiny homes are one part of the puzzle. But there's a broader housing market that has real barriers embedded in it. And unfortunately this tide is poised to tape moves. To get the pools we have there is ample that inequity. There's a lot divides us in the country but if there's one value that we can all agree on it's everyone's out of fear shop. And most fundamentally that comes to Britain in regards speeding open housing markets in. Is hot is taking steps to dismantle them fools we cast features that. OK Morgan Williams thank you so much.

