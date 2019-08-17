-
Now Playing: Trump weighs possibility of buying Greenland
-
Now Playing: Tlaib and Omar's Israel controversy, Trump wants to buy Greenland, Greenland melting
-
Now Playing: Trump tells supporters to vote for him or else 401ks will go 'down the tubes'
-
Now Playing: Tlaib refuses to visit under Israel's set conditions
-
Now Playing: Greenland's melting ice as of July 2019 sets record for nation's hottest month
-
Now Playing: Is it sports or politics?
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tlaib will not travel to Israel after all
-
Now Playing: President Trump's tariff troubles
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tlaib will not travel to Israel after all
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tlaib will not travel to Israel after all
-
Now Playing: Trump defends economy at NH rally: 'You have no choice but to vote for me'
-
Now Playing: Trump at rally: ‘You have no choice but to vote for me’
-
Now Playing: House Dems subpoena Lewandowski, Dearborn
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders talks with Cardi B in new video
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: John Hickenlooper drops out of 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib after pressure from Trump
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Muslim congresswomen, NYPD cop suicide, comfort dogs
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar