Tom Steyer ends his campaign for president

More
The billionaire Democratic candidate for president dropped out of the race, saying he no longer saw a path to victory.
4:47 | 03/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Steyer ends his campaign for president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:47","description":"The billionaire Democratic candidate for president dropped out of the race, saying he no longer saw a path to victory.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69314487","title":"Tom Steyer ends his campaign for president","url":"/Politics/video/tom-steyer-ends-campaign-president-69314487"}