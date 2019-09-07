Transcript for Tom Steyer enters 2020 presidential contest

Thomas Dyer went the most influential activist and Democratic Party politics is the founder president up next in America I think what people believe that the system has left them. I think people believe that the corporations have bought the democracy. The politicians don't care about or respect them. Don't put them first are not working trips and they're actually working for the people who have rigged the system. Really what we're doing is trying to. Make democracy work by pushing power down the people California voters are getting a chance to do what California lawmakers fail to do Bob 56 got a lot of support bulls. The company sponsor new ballot initiative to hold California's new law I was born in 1957. Like growth rate in the middle of the civil rights revolution and the Vietnam War the underlying. Injustice in America was coming under. My father graduated from Yale law school at 21. Started being a lawyer then he went into the navy each east of Pearl Harbor community into the war they sent him over to be assistant to the chief prosecutor. I think my father looked at being in the service. Or being remembered his life you have your duty you do. My parents were theory uncompromising. The doing the right thing. Clarence white worth an estimated billion and a half dollars it pledged to get after their fortunes. Charity resigned to giving pledge which is key promise to give away half of your wealth. While you're alive. To good causes. And have a society that's. Very cool and it's really important for people to understand. That this society is connected. If this is a banana republic with a few very very rich people and everybody else living in misery. That's a failure even lawyers have basically. Gotten the Supreme Court to see the corporations or. And therefore they have all the rights in the constitution given to people there obviously corporations. Don't have hearts. Or souls. Pork futures. They don't have children. They have a short timeframe and they really care about just making money. If you give them unlimited ability to participate in politics. You can skew everything because they only care about process. You know you look at climate change that is people who are saying we'd rather make money and save the world. That's an amazing statement is happening today and they're politicians support. I mean I think 82000 people died last year of drug openers. If you think about the drug companies the banks. Screwing people on their mortgages it's thousands of people. Doing what they're paid to do. Almost every single major intractable problem. At the back of it see a big money interest. For whom stopping progress stopping just this is really important their bottom line. Americans are deeply. Disappointed. And hurt. By the way they're treated know what they think is the power league Washington DC and echoes across party lines and it goes across younger. You gotta take the corporate control and of our politics. All these issues go away. When you take away the he'd opposition from corporations. Who make millions of extra dollars by controlling our political. What are we care that we care about proving the world and continued on to the next generation you wasted they can lead better lives than we've had. No way that safer more prosperous and more beautiful and created. And if we don't do those two things then shame on us if you think that there's something absolutely critical. Try as hard as you can and let the chips fall within and that's exactly what I'm doing. My name's Tom Sturm running for president.

