Top Democrat refers confidential 'information' about Kavanaugh to FBI

Sen. Dianne Feinstein would not reveal details of the confidential information.
0:38 | 09/13/18

All of mystery concerning the Supreme Court nomination of judge to break Cavanaugh a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee notified federal investigators say. That information she had just received about Kavanagh senator Dianne Feinstein of California said in a statement that she received information from an individual concerning the nomination. Feinstein did not say who that person is or describe what the information is but the New York Times is reporting. Then it all involves a possible sexual misconduct between judge Kavanagh. And no one minute win it they were both in high school another committee member said the matter has been referred to the FBI.

