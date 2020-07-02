Transcript for The top issues for New Hampshire voters

I've everybody we are here on the campus of Saint Anselm College just hours before the nationally televised democratic debate this is the media room I'm Shaun McDonald with W any mark TV in the system on this day so. Political guru also has an immunity be good to see you. What are the issues do you think that are most important to New Hampshire voters. Well the thing that. Most voters are saying here as they are everywhere is we want the candidate was best and most capable of carrying the banner into the full if you go. That's that's I think number one and terms of issues that. Granite staters are really looking obviously it's for some real answers on the opium occurrences. College. We have guys that tells the country. And I would say. Based on legislation to and from our state legislature. Gun control. It. School safety. Well that's that's another big issue that typically we hear about jobs and economy where do you think tanks and she's this time. The economies the economy is good on paper and of course the Democrats believe it. False narrative to say because we have an unemployment rate that's when troopers. That the that the economies and to check. That's a matter. Interpretation and political. Sort of rhetoric on either side but yes I think the economy in terms of jobs. That or. Well I think they may be job shortage and other than other. The issue here of course is the minimum wage as we haven't we go by the federal minimum wage to onerous than those five cents per hour. Democratic candidates are. Certainly the polls and they would be in agreement the most to be much higher than. So that's an area where they're able agree. Where they're and it's sort of divide up will be along the area. Since that how they apparently approached wells somewhat toll free. Calls for every one others want. Some variation of that where this may be your free two year. It grieved yeah. And the retirement of debt and refinancing of debt but not. 3COM and we'll see what happens on Tuesday on to stay so differently in the heart TV show national McDonald a dozen brass.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.