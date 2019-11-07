Transcript for Top military nominee cleared of allegations

Turning out to a developing story from Washington this morning new turmoil at the Pentagon. President Trump's choice to be the second highest ranking officer in the military is facing sexual misconduct allegations. General John heightens accuser came forward after he was nominated to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The accuser is a military officer who tells the Associated Press that heighten subjected her to unwanted advances and tried to ruin her career when she rebuffed him. The military investigation reportedly found insufficient evidence to charge tighten. Just last week the admiral chosen to become the top officer in the navy would you his name because this connection to a former staffer accused of misconduct.

