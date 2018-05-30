Transcript for Top Republican debunks Trump's 'spy' claims

Overnight at a rally in Nashville the president Riley and the crowd about his thigh deep theory. So. It. They had people infiltrating. Our Tampa. Can you imagine. President from. Pushing the idea without evidence at the FBI infiltrated his campaign with a spy to help Hillary Clinton winning election. That earlier one GOP lawmakers thing the FBI did nothing wrong when it sends an informant to speak to trump campaign advisors. About their contacts with Russians Republican congressman tray Goudie telling Fox News. I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got. And that it has nothing to do with cultural. As chairman of the house oversight committee he would in the classified briefing last week. Hearing what the FBI based their questioning of the trump campaign advisors on other top lawmakers heard the same information that briefing and now this criticized the FBI's methods ends. But the president. Playing at dowdy. Other comment to CBS I'll would be frustrated too that's how wide read that. This is senator sessions why didn't you tell me this before pictured there are lots of really good lawyers in the country he could have picked someone else the president tweeting out Goudie weren't and it adding quote. And I wish I did this comes the New York Times reports that the president asked Jeff Sessions to take back his refusal from the Russian investigation. At a meeting in Marla on the last year session denied his request to oversee the investigation again. According that airport special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into alleged pressure president Tom put on sessions to reverse his refusal. As part of this investigation into possible obstruction of justice. Of the Russian investigation. Kara primary ABC has the White House.

